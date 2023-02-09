Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.90 or 0.00081891 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and $388.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00061819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,523,267 coins and its circulating supply is 315,117,277 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

