Avalanche Price Reaches $17.66 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.57 billion and approximately $340.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $17.66 or 0.00081063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00062284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023002 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,526,775 coins and its circulating supply is 315,120,785 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

