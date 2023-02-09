AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.06-$10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.47-$2.57 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVB traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $180.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.27. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

