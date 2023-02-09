Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 17,134 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of INTC opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

