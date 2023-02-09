Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

