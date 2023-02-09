Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $128.39 and last traded at $127.01, with a volume of 302025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.57.

The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $281,477.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $1,895,905. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

