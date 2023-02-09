Axie Infinity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $267.49 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $267.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.51 or 0.00050616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019053 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00226559 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002841 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,610,035 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,610,035.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.54559334 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $319,336,589.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.