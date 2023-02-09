Baader Bank Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.26 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting €34.50 ($37.10). 112,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.74 ($21.23) and a fifty-two week high of €42.60 ($45.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.14.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

