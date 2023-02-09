Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $2,155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 87.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average is $149.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $355.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

