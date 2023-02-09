Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

KO opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $259.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

