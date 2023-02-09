Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,609,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

