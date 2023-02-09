Bank of Hawaii Sells 952 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $59,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $144.97 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

