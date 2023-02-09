Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $84,419.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,453 shares of company stock worth $4,798,804 in the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Trading Down 4.4 %

Natera stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

