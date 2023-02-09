Barclays Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $72.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KNX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.1 %

KNX opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.