Barclays Raises Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $266.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $221.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UI opened at $282.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.30. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.73.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 39.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also

