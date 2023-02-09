Barclays Raises Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $266.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $221.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ubiquiti Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of UI opened at $282.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.30. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 39.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
