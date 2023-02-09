Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $395.49 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $395.49 million and approximately $48.75 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,845,201 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a digital token that is used to facilitate transactions on the Brave platform, a blockchain-based digital advertising platform. The token is designed to be used by advertisers, publishers, and users on the Brave platform, with the goal of creating a more efficient, transparent, and secure digital advertising ecosystem.Advertisers on the Brave platform use BAT to purchase advertising space, while publishers earn BAT by displaying advertisements on their websites. Users of the Brave browser can also earn BAT by viewing advertisements and can use their tokens to support their favorite websites or content creators.The Brave platform uses blockchain technology to track and verify transactions, ensuring transparency and accountability in the digital advertising process. This allows advertisers to know exactly where their ads are being displayed and ensures that publishers are fairly compensated for their work.By using BAT, the Brave platform aims to create a more efficient and fair digital advertising ecosystem, where advertisers can reach their target audiences more effectively and publishers can earn more revenue from their content. Additionally, the use of blockchain technology on the platform helps to protect user privacy and prevent the spread of fraudulent or malicious advertising.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.