Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $395.49 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $395.49 million and approximately $48.75 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Basic Attention Token Coin Profile
Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,845,201 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
