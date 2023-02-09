Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.58

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 4515359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Down 11.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.