Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.26-15.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.95 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.14. 22,015,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. Baxter International has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.07.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $340,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

See Also

