Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.07.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

