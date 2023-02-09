Beazley’s (BEZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 825 ($9.92) target price on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.65) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.46) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.04) to GBX 840 ($10.10) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.50) to GBX 711 ($8.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 740.43 ($8.90).

Beazley stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 673.50 ($8.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,024,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,417. The company has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,802.08. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 690.50 ($8.30). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 659.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 619.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

