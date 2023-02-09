BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) vs. Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Head-To-Head Survey

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Immix Biopharma and BeiGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immix Biopharma N/A -149.98% -145.58% BeiGene -171.94% -38.92% -27.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immix Biopharma and BeiGene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immix Biopharma N/A N/A -$24.38 million N/A N/A BeiGene $1.18 billion 22.09 -$1.41 billion ($21.35) -11.71

Volatility and Risk

Immix Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeiGene.

Immix Biopharma has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeiGene has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Immix Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of BeiGene shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Immix Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of BeiGene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Immix Biopharma and BeiGene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immix Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 BeiGene 0 0 5 0 3.00

BeiGene has a consensus target price of $286.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.59%. Given BeiGene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BeiGene is more favorable than Immix Biopharma.

Summary

BeiGene beats Immix Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease. It has a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene Ltd. for a combination Phase 1b clinical trial in solid tumors of IMX-110 and anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

