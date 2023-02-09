Belden (NYSE:BDC) PT Raised to $103.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $89.11. 27,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.36. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 483.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Belden by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

