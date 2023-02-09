Beldex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Beldex has a total market cap of $145.03 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.65 or 0.07092734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00081728 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00028908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023136 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

