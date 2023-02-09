Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires 39,189 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

ABC stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.92. 151,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,117. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,023,577 shares of company stock valued at $994,401,328. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

