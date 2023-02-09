Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $35.16. 40,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,824. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13.

