Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,288. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02.

