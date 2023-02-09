Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $3.72 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 429.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.21. 50,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,803. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.18. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.