Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 109 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.80. The company had a trading volume of 384,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $190.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,737 shares of company stock worth $10,470,880. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.