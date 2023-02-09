Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

KO traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.21. 1,165,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,742,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

