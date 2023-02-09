Bell Investment Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,320,625. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

