Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €138.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €156.00 ($167.74) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

Shares of AFX stock opened at €132.45 ($142.42) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €126.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a one year high of €188.50 ($202.69).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

