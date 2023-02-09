Berenberg Bank Reiterates €194.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($183.87) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.3 %

HNR1 opened at €181.75 ($195.43) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($125.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €185.15 and a 200 day moving average of €166.61.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

