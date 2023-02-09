Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $159,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $213.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

