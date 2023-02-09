Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of MSCI worth $145,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in MSCI by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $562.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $498.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

