Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,769,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,007 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $342,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 774,898 shares of company stock valued at $61,457,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

