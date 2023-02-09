Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,689 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of American Tower worth $412,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Tower by 33.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT stock opened at $218.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.05. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

