Beta Finance Price Down 8.6% This Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $62.07 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

