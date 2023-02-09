Beta Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.37 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $64.14 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00443134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,627.62 or 0.29354027 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00438255 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

