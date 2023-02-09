Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Down 1.4%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02). Approximately 4,268,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,616,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Bidstack Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £22.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bidstack Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.