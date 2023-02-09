Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €42.40 ($45.59) and last traded at €42.60 ($45.81). Approximately 740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.70 ($45.91).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $842.87 million and a PE ratio of -31.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.55.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

