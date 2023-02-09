BitTorrent-New Market Cap Hits $671.12 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $671.12 million and approximately $56.84 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011629 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004816 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008127 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004782 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000988 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003828 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001514 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars.
