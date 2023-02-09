BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Insider Acquires £21,440 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) insider Ian Sayers purchased 4,000 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 536 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £21,440 ($25,772.33).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

LON BRGE opened at GBX 538 ($6.47) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 492.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 466.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £543.38 million and a PE ratio of 2,241.67. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 396 ($4.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 608 ($7.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

