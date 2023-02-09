BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Insider Acquires £21,440 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) insider Ian Sayers purchased 4,000 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 536 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £21,440 ($25,772.33).
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
LON BRGE opened at GBX 538 ($6.47) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 492.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 466.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £543.38 million and a PE ratio of 2,241.67. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 396 ($4.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 608 ($7.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile
