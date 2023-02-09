Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,857,848.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,004,939 shares of company stock valued at $170,055,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

NYSE BX opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

