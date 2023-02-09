Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 9.21%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

