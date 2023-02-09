Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,310 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.26% of Assurant worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 423,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Assurant Stock Down 3.2 %

Assurant Announces Dividend

Shares of AIZ opened at $131.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.