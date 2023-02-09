Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 17,333 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $366.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $412.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

See Also

