Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $265.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.56 and its 200 day moving average is $245.68. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

