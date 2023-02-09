Blair William & Co. IL Has $14.31 Million Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.32% of Endava worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $92.70 on Thursday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.56 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

