Blair William & Co. IL Has $18.52 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 85,922 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

