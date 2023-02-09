Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

